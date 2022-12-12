Most counts dismissed in Uber lawsuit brought by woman alleging sexual assault by driver

A judge has dismissed all but one of six counts in a lawsuit brought against Uber by a passenger who said she was sexually assaulted by a driver for the ride-hailing service.

The driver picked her up at 2:34 a.m. on July 4, 2020, at a Flint Road hotel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus, according to the passenger's lawsuit, but he strayed from the route displayed to both him and her on Uber's smartphone app. He turned off the app after canceling her ride on his smartphone, and then he took her to Ellicott Creek Park in the Town of Tonawanda, where he told her to get out of the car, according to the lawsuit.

When she refused, he forcefully pulled her out of the backseat and guided her down a dark trail where he attempted to sexually assault her, according to the lawsuit. After his attempt failed, the driver then forced her into the front seat of his vehicle and began to threaten and sexually assault her, according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit.

The Uber driver then took her to her requested destination, continuing to sexually assault her for the remainder of the ride, she said in her lawsuit.

The woman, allowed by the court to use the pseudonym Jane Doe in publicly available court papers, sued Uber for intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, deceptive practices, negligent supervision, vicarious liability and negligence.

Justice Paul Wojtaszek, ruling on Uber's motion to dismiss the counts, dismissed all but the negligence claim in a written order signed Tuesday.

"We are not looking to hold Uber liable for the criminal act of the driver himself," attorney Cortney Peterkin, who represents the passenger, told the judge at a hearing last month. "What the problem is here, and where we are trying to establish liability, is that Uber has created and operated an application that, essentially, created or at least exacerbated an already dangerous and hazardous condition in which a passenger in an Uber vehicle would find themselves.

"The way that it works, the driver of the Uber vehicle is allowed to cancel the ride at any point, and Uber does not take any reasonable steps to ensure the safety of the passenger when that is done mid-ride, or at any time, for that matter," Peterkin said.

The driver was not sued in the civil court action.

"We're not here to analyze the actions of the driver himself," she told the judge. "What I'm asking the court to take into consideration is this creation and operation of an application that allows a driver to act in the manner that this particular driver did.

"He turned off the application mid-ride," Peterkin said. "He also takes the phone away from our client so that she is not able to get help. Uber should have taken reasonable steps to ensure her safety."

The passenger filed the lawsuit in February 2022.

At the hearing, her lawyer conceded two of the counts – emotional distress and false imprisonment – should be dismissed because they were filed beyond the one-year statute of limitations.

As for the other claims, there was no showing of any causation by the ride-hailing service or that the company had any notice about the driver's propensity to commit sexual assault, said attorney Ryan McKeon, who represents Uber.

"It's our position that merely furnishing an occasion for an alleged occurrence, but did not cause the intervening act, prohibits these causes of action," McKeon told the judge at the hearing.

Uber describes the driver as an agent – not an employee.

Regardless of whether he's Uber agent or employee, McKeon said, the lawsuit is missing a "critical factor" – that Uber had notice of the driver's propensity to do what he is alleged to have done or that he had ever committed sexual assault in the past.

"Without that, it's fatal to those causes of action and it warrants dismissal. The case law supports that," McKeon said.

Peterkin said her client relied on Uber's "campaigns billing itself as the safe option for travel."

"My client is under the influence when she gets into this vehicle," Peterkin said in court. "She relies on these campaigns and gets into the vehicle because she has been told by Uber – or it has been represented by Uber – that they have safe rides, especially for those who are under the influence."

The judge's order did not provide his reasons for dismissing the five counts, but he questioned the passenger's attorney during the court hearing on how Uber could foresee what happened to her.

"How can Uber be charged with the responsibility if they have set forth procedures and protocols as to how a driver is supposed to conduct themselves, and this person clearly violated those by engaging in illegal conduct wherein he not only turned off the app but allegedly deprived the victim of her means of communication for getting an Uber?" Wojtaszek asked.