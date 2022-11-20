 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Most, but not all, snow-related driving bans to be lifted by Monday morning

Most, but not all, snow-related travel restrictions in Erie County will be lifted by Monday morning, county officials announced late Sunday.

According to the announcement, traffic will be allowed beginning at midnight in the Town and Village of Orchard Park, which were hit hardest by the storm. It will be replaced by a travel advisory, urging no unnecessary travel.

Route 219 and Thruway exits 56 (Milestrip Road/Route 179) and 57 (Camp Road/Route 75) also will reopen at midnight.

Travel advisories will be issued when traffic bans are lifted at 6 a.m. Monday for the Town of Hamburg, the Town of Evans and the Villages of Angola, Blasdell and Hamburg.

A driving ban will continue in effect for the City of Lackawanna and in Buffalo south of William Street until further notice.

County officials advised motorists to continue to use caution, especially approaching intersections and areas where vehicles have been abandoned.

