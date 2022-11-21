Most, but not all, snow-related driving bans have been lifted

Most, but not all, snow-related travel bans in Erie County have been lifted, county officials said Monday morning.

Driving bans remain in effect in the City of Buffalo, south of William Street, and in Lackawanna.

While bans may be lifted, advisories – which urge against unnecessary travel – remain in place in Buffalo (north of William Street), Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Aurora, Wales, Eden, Evans, Boston, Colden and Holland.

"It’s still not a great idea to be out and about, whether you’re sightseeing or you’re trying to do other things," said Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., the county's homeland security and emergency services commissioner, during an early morning briefing on Monday.

Hamburg's driving ban was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday, while Orchard Park's was lifted at midnight.

Route 219 and Thruway exits 56 (Milestrip Road/Route 179) and 57 (Camp Road/Route 75) have also reopened.

County officials advised motorists to continue to use caution, especially approaching intersections and areas where vehicles have been abandoned.

The key areas that still need help with snow removal are South Buffalo, Lovejoy, Lackawanna's First and Second wards, as well as smaller streets in Hamburg, said Karen Hoak, deputy public works commissioner.

All county roads have been cleared, Hoak said.

For motorists who had their vehicles towed in the county outside Buffalo, the vehicles have been towed to the parking lot of the former Sears store at the McKinley Mall. Check if your vehicle is on the county's list here. As of about 7 a.m., there were 102 vehicles on the list.

For drivers who had their vehicles towed in Buffalo, county officials said to contact the Buffalo police district where the tow occurred.