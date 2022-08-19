 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mossy Point in Wales opens to the public

  • Updated
  • 0
Mossy Point WNY Land Conservancy

Some of the old-growth trees in Mossy Point, Wales.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo
The Western New York Land Conservancy opened Mossy Point in Wales, which combines with two adjoining forests to create one of the largest protected forests along the Niagara River Watershed at 1,100 acres.

The conservation organization, Friends of Mossy Point, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and others raised $1.6 million in 2020 to preserve the land.

Visitors now have access to 2.1 miles of trails that wind through Mossy Point's 216-acre forest.

Mossy Point represents one of the newest acquisitions in the planned Western New York Wildway, a conservation initiative centered on protecting and connecting some of the largest forests in Western New York, providing a safe haven for animals and native plants in a changing climate.

“We are extraordinarily thrilled to open these new trails to the public,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director. “There is so much incredible beauty to witness at Mossy Point."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

