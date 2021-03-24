'Morning Bull Show' host Rob Lederman fired after exchange using racist language

Reaction online was far more voluminous.

Louis-Jacques tweeted the audio clip Wednesday afternoon, and within hours it had 100,000 plays and hundreds of retweets and comments.

“There’s already an unfortunate and undeserved stigma attached to dark skin – so for Rob to take something undesirable like burnt toast and compare it to the skin color of any person is reprehensible and feeds into that stigma,” Louis-Jacques said in a tweet.

Another influential media voice, former WKBW-TV investigative reporter Madison Carter, tweeted, “This made my stomach physically turn.”

Carter, who recently moved from Buffalo, called on the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists to address the issue. (Carter is ending her term as president of the organization.) The BABJ, in turn, tweeted, “We are extremely disappointed and disgusted. Station leadership @97RockBuffalo can expect a follow up from our board.”