'Morning Bull Show' host Rob Lederman fired after exchange using racist language

The owner of 97 Rock said late Wednesday it had fired "Morning Bull Show" host Rob Lederman following an on-air exchange in which he compared toaster settings to the tone of Black women’s skin.
The conversation drew swift condemnation and led Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to cancel its advertising with the station.
A statement from Cumulus Media late Wednesday said Lederman's comments were in direct violation of the company's programming principles.
"We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent," the company's statement said. "We apologize, and deeply regret the incident."
In a 45-second audio clip shared on Twitter by Marcel Louis-Jacques, a Buffalo Bills beat reporter for ESPN NFL Nation, the conversation – which included lead host Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and co-host Chris Klein – appeared to be initially focused on the morning ritual of making toast. Gaenzler noted how high he likes his toaster setting. Lederman followed up by saying, “I may get into trouble for this,” and then described how he likens his toaster settings to women “I find to be attractive.”
Lederman then cited the names of two famous Black women, and at one point answered a question from Klein about a third woman. The only audible response from Gaenzler in the short clip circulating on social media is a single word: “OK.”
Reaction online was far more voluminous.
Louis-Jacques tweeted the audio clip Wednesday afternoon, and within hours it had 100,000 plays and hundreds of retweets and comments.
“There’s already an unfortunate and undeserved stigma attached to dark skin – so for Rob to take something undesirable like burnt toast and compare it to the skin color of any person is reprehensible and feeds into that stigma,” Louis-Jacques said in a tweet.
Another influential media voice, former WKBW-TV investigative reporter Madison Carter, tweeted, “This made my stomach physically turn.”
Carter, who recently moved from Buffalo, called on the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists to address the issue. (Carter is ending her term as president of the organization.) The BABJ, in turn, tweeted, “We are extremely disappointed and disgusted. Station leadership @97RockBuffalo can expect a follow up from our board.”
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, whose fundraising logo is visible at the top of the audio clip graphic, canceled its advertising and released this statement Wednesday afternoon: “Immediately upon learning about this exchange, Roswell Park, the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and the Ride for Roswell pulled all ads and marketing from this station. The comments this morning conflict with our values and culture. We embrace actions that respect the dignity and equity of all people, and forcefully reject any and all forms of racism.”
Meanwhile, Pegula Sports & Entertainment fired Gaenzler from his role as the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits’ arena host.
In a statement early Wednesday evening, PSE said: “All organizations across the Pegula Sports & Entertainment umbrella strongly condemn racism in all forms. We are deeply disturbed by the comments made this morning by a co-host on Rich Gaenzler’s radio show. They were unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community. The Sabres and Bandits therefore have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host.”
The Buffalo News has reached out to WGRF-FM management and Lederman for comment.