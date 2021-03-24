'Morning Bull' host Rob Lederman fired, 'horrified' by his words after exchange using racist language

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, whose fundraising logo is visible at the top of the audio clip graphic, canceled its advertising and released this statement Wednesday afternoon: “Immediately upon learning about this exchange, Roswell Park, the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and the Ride for Roswell pulled all ads and marketing from this station. The comments this morning conflict with our values and culture. We embrace actions that respect the dignity and equity of all people, and forcefully reject any and all forms of racism.”

Meanwhile, Pegula Sports & Entertainment fired Gaenzler from his role as the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits’ arena host.

In a statement early Wednesday evening, PSE said: “All organizations across the Pegula Sports & Entertainment umbrella strongly condemn racism in all forms. We are deeply disturbed by the comments made this morning by a co-host on Rich Gaenzler’s radio show. They were unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community. The Sabres and Bandits therefore have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host.”