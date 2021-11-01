More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium

At the home game against Houston, only 14 fans were turned away out of 666 people who were referred for secondary vetting.

According to the county, 1,128 people required a secondary check. It's unclear how many were turned away for being unvaccinated, or having one shot of a two-dose vaccine.

Meanwhile, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a surprising side benefit of requiring people to be vaccinated is that fewer fans are getting thrown out of games and arrested for bad behavior. Requiring proof of vaccination "probably kept out some of the knuckleheads that would normally have acted differently," Poloncarz said last week.

At the Houston game, no one at the stadium was arrested. That was a first for a Bills home game in recent memory, Poloncarz said.

Two people at the stadium were arrested during the Miami game, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, Poloncarz took to social media on Monday to knock down comments from people suggesting they managed to fake their way in because vaccination vetting for the majority of fans at the stadium does not require fans to produce any identification to match against their vaccination cards or digital passes.