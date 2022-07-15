More than half of 2020 law enforcement deaths were pandemic-related, researchers report

Covid-19 accounted for more than half of the 295 duty-related law enforcement deaths during 2020, adding another peril to a profession where gunshots, automobile crashes and stress have traditionally accounted for job-related loss of life, according to new University at Buffalo-related research.

“Law enforcement were continuously exposed to the disease and were mandated to assist others in prevention and cure," said John Violanti, research professor of epidemiology and environmental health in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions.

The study, published in May in Policing: An International Journal, reported that pandemic disease accounted for 62% of law enforcement deaths the year after Covid-19 emerged.

Covid accounted for 82% of deaths among Black members of law enforcement and 77% of deaths in Latinx officers, considerably higher than the 48% of deaths among white police officers.

“These figures align with CDC data finding that race and ethnicity are risk markers for higher Covid-19 death rates, along with socioeconomic status, access to health care and exposure to the virus related to one’s occupation,” according to a university press release.

Researchers used the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund database to conduct the study. They noted EMTs and other first responders also may have been disproportionately impacted. They said the data should be considered cautiously, as the virus that causes Covid-19 could have been contracted at work, home or elsewhere.

Violanti, a retired New York State trooper and expert in police stress, was lead author. Researchers with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also participated.

“The study should prompt police and other organizations to make informed decisions about preparation for any future disease outbreaks,” he said in the release.

Violanti said the study – the first of its kind to explore pandemic-related deaths among law enforcement officers – underlined a new risk and source of stress for the profession.

The majority of the law enforcement officers who died from Covid-19 were men (94%) over age 50 (61.6%) with more than 20 years of service (54%) who lived in Southern states.

Violanti and other researchers noted jail overcrowding might help explain related deaths among corrections officers, citing an alarmingly high rate of those in that profession who spurred vaccination.