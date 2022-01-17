More than a foot of snow at airport, Niagara Falls

Many Western New Yorkers are waking up to some significant snowfall this morning.
Here are the early morning snowfall totals via the National Weather Service:
• 13.8 inches – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (6 a.m.)
• 12 – Niagara Falls (4:45 a.m. media report)
• 10.5 – South Wales (5:50 a.m.)
• 10 – Rushford (4:34 a.m.)
• 9 – Elma Center (5 a.m.)
• 8 – Silver Creek (6 a.m.)
• 7.5 – Fredonia (5 a.m.)
