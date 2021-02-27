More than 90 WNY bars and restaurants free from Covid-19 curfew again

A State Supreme Court Justice on Saturday ruled in favor of a group of more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants seeking to stay open past the state's 11 p.m. curfew, continuing a protracted legal ping-pong match between the businesses and state government.
The restaurants had previously escaped the curfew under a temporary restraining order granted Feb. 5. That restraining order was later vacated, however.
This ruling, which had been expected early next week, allows the petitioning restaurants to stay open past 11 p.m. again. They include a wide range of establishments from across the area, including Duff’s Famous Wings, the Original Pancake House, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Expo Market, Hutch’s and Prescott’s Provisions.
At issue is the rationale behind the state’s 3½-month-old public health curfew, enacted by executive order in November to slow the spread of Covid-19. The state has argued the curfew is still needed because caseloads remain high across Western New York and people drinking in bars may suffer reduced inhibitions that make the enforcement of public health measures difficult.
In Saturday’s ruling, however, Judge Timothy J. Walker refuted that logic in strong terms, calling “irrational” the suggestion that the pandemic has not improved and questioning the timing and design of the curfew as a pandemic intervention. He also questioned how the state could justify a curfew after allowing nearly 7,000 people watch the Bills playoff game at Bills Stadium.
“At that time, Erie County restaurants and bars were shuttered, having not reopened until after January 13, 2020,” Walker wrote. “... Under the circumstances – notably the extent of COVID-19 at that time and the negative trending, as compared to today, it is difficult to reconcile that determination with the current imposition of the Curfew.”
Representatives for the petitioners could not immediately be reached late Saturday night. But Amherst Pizza & Ale House, one of the restaurants involved in the suit, celebrated the ruling on Twitter.
“Thanks to the decision Judge Walker gave earlier this evening, we are allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. tonight and for the foreseeable future. Thank you Judge & @hoganwillig,” the restaurant wrote, referencing the group’s law firm.