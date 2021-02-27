More than 90 WNY bars and restaurants free from Covid-19 curfew again

A State Supreme Court Justice on Saturday ruled in favor of a group of more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants seeking to stay open past the state's 11 p.m. curfew, continuing a protracted legal ping-pong match between the businesses and state government.

The restaurants had previously escaped the curfew under a temporary restraining order granted Feb. 5. That restraining order was later vacated, however.

This ruling, which had been expected early next week, allows the petitioning restaurants to stay open past 11 p.m. again. They include a wide range of establishments from across the area, including Duff’s Famous Wings, the Original Pancake House, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Expo Market, Hutch’s and Prescott’s Provisions.

At issue is the rationale behind the state’s 3½-month-old public health curfew, enacted by executive order in November to slow the spread of Covid-19. The state has argued the curfew is still needed because caseloads remain high across Western New York and people drinking in bars may suffer reduced inhibitions that make the enforcement of public health measures difficult.