More than 50 restaurants to participate Tuesday in Dining Out For Life

More than 50 restaurants across the region will donate a percentage of their sales on Tuesday as part of Dining Out For Life, largest annual HIV-related fundraiser in Western New York.

The proceeds will go to Evergreen Health, which specializes in HIV and hepatitis C testing, treatment and care, as well as drug user services.

Dining Out has raised more than $1.25 million in the region during the last two decades, money that stays here to raise awareness and treatment for those challenged with HIV, said Rob Baird, director of advancement at Evergreen Health.

“Reducing stigma and raising money for HIV services like testing, care and treatment is as simple as making a reservation for breakfast, lunch or dinner at one of your favorite local restaurants and enjoying a meal with your family or friends,” Baird said.

More than 25% in purchases will go to Evergreen Health to treat HIV, a chronic health condition that an estimated 3,400 people live with in the region. KeyBank, presenting sponsor, will match up to $12,000 donated.