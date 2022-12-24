 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

More than 37,000 customers without power in Erie, Niagara counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Blizzard

Snow drifts over the sidewalk on West Delevan Avenue on Saturday.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

More than 37,000 customers were without electricity in Erie and Niagara counties late Saturday morning, according to utility companies.

Erie County had 31,683 customers without power shortly after 11 a.m., according to National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas.

About two-thirds of those without electricity were in Buffalo, with 19,940 customers dealing with outages, according to National Grid.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

About 4,200 customers were without power in Cheektowaga, about 1,300 in Tonawanda, and more than 1,700 without electricity in Amherst, according to the utilities.

There were 5,606 customers without power in Niagara County at that time, the utilities reported on their websites.

People are also reading…

About 2,000 customers had no power in Newfane, and more than 600 were without electricity in Wilson.

There were 550 customers lacking electricity in the city and town of Lockport.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Erie on Christmas Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News