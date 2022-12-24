More than 37,000 customers without power in Erie, Niagara counties

More than 37,000 customers were without electricity in Erie and Niagara counties late Saturday morning, according to utility companies.

Erie County had 31,683 customers without power shortly after 11 a.m., according to National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas.

About two-thirds of those without electricity were in Buffalo, with 19,940 customers dealing with outages, according to National Grid.

About 4,200 customers were without power in Cheektowaga, about 1,300 in Tonawanda, and more than 1,700 without electricity in Amherst, according to the utilities.

There were 5,606 customers without power in Niagara County at that time, the utilities reported on their websites.

About 2,000 customers had no power in Newfane, and more than 600 were without electricity in Wilson.

There were 550 customers lacking electricity in the city and town of Lockport.