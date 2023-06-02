More than $15 million in low-interest loans is being provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist Western New Yorkers affected by the December 2022 blizzard, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The low-interest loans include $13.5 million for residents, nearly $2 million for businesses and more than $700,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans that will aid a total of 531 business and home owners in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

"Western New Yorkers are some of the most resilient people I know, but this storm was devastating by every definition," Hochul said in a statement.

Small Business Administration loans are often made available to eligible homeowners, renters and businesses in the aftermath of weather-related disasters. Following the December storm, Erie County and staff from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services did an assessment of local damages that resulted from the storm. Two physical locations for Disaster Loan Outreach Centers were opened to help victims apply in-person for low-interest disaster loans.