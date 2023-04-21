More than 150,000 New York State motorists are at risk of having their license suspended due to a vision screening lapse.

During the pandemic, motorists whose driver’s licenses expired between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021 were allowed to renew them online by self-certifying their vision, but first had to agree to submit a vision test within one year of that date.

Motorists who have not completed that vision test were recently sent final notices from the Department of Motor Vehicles, threatening suspension of their license.

“If you fail to submit your vision test results or fail to take one at your local DMV office, you are putting your driving privileges in jeopardy of immediate suspension,” Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said.

Options to get into compliance include passing a vision test by an approved provider who will enter the results to the DMV's Vision Registry, or one can visit an Erie County Auto Bureau, bring in the letter and the vision test will be administered for free.