More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools

During the previous school year, many private schools remained in person most or all of the school year, while most public and charter schools were remote or hybrid most of the school year. Six percent of private school students got Covid in 2020-21, compared with 4% in public schools and 2% in charter schools, The News found.

Schools emphasize that although they are required to report the positive Covid tests to the state, it does not mean that the virus was spread within the school. Several studies have shown that the transmission rate of Covid in schools is usually lower than, or similar to, the rate in the community at large, according to the CDC. Many school officials point to safety measures such as masking as effective in mitigating the spread of Covid in schools.

Still, students and teachers alike do have some exposure in school, particularly during lunches, when students are not required to wear a mask for as long as 45 minutes.

Higher rates among teachers

Most schools say that 90% or more of teachers have been vaccinated, while the vaccination rate among students is likely much lower, partly because vaccines have not been available to children until much more recently.