More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools

More than one-fourth of the students and nearly half of the teachers have had Covid-19 at Como Park Elementary in Lancaster since September.
At Forest Elementary in Williamsville, 30% of students have had Covid during that time.
And more than half of the teachers at Boston Valley Elementary School in Hamburg have had the virus.
These schools are among those with the highest percentages of students and teachers testing positive for Covid in the past four months, according to a Buffalo News analysis of data from the New York State Department of Health.
The data show which schools in Erie and Niagara counties have been hit the hardest by the pandemic during this school year, something that has not previously been readily available.
The News analyzed the information that each of the 348 public, private and charter schools in Erie and Niagara counties have provided to the state every day since September.
In eight schools, at least one-fourth of students had Covid. And in 92 schools, at least one-fourth of teachers had Covid.
A total of more than 3,200 teachers in the two counties have had Covid since September, The News found.
In terms of raw numbers, far more students than teachers have had Covid during that period – more than 21,000 – but that’s largely because there are so many more students than teachers.
Overall, a greater share of teachers have had the virus: 19% of teachers, compared with 13% of students.
Schools are required to notify families whenever someone in the building tests positive, and many post daily or weekly totals on their websites, but not cumulative figures.
On the New York State Covid-19 Report Card, the Department of Health provides cumulative figures on a separate webpage for each school, but does not provide a simple way to compare schools.
Increased risk?
Are people at greater risk of getting Covid in schools where a higher percentage of people have had Covid?
The answer is complicated.
Generally speaking, the rate of Covid in schools reflects the rate in the community at large. And as the rate in the community rises, the number of teachers and kids carrying the virus – many of them being asymptomatic – will increase, too.
That means there is more potential for people to be exposed to the virus.
At the same time, though, once a person has had Covid, they have a certain degree of immunity for some period of time.
“If you have more active cases in a school, that holds the potential for more transmission,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “But you have to balance that with the relative immunity that exists.”
Higher vaccination rates among adults and children in a school also increase the immunity within a school. And the more that a school puts in place mitigation factors, such as masking, the less likely the virus is to spread.
“As effective immunity in a school increases, it’s going to be harder for the virus to transmit,” Russo said. “The fly in the ointment is that we know immunity from Delta is imperfect against Omicron. It depends on when those individuals were infected, as immunity wanes over time.”
Lower rates at charter schools
The average Covid rate at private schools was about the same as at public schools in Erie and Niagara counties. Charter schools, though, had a lower rate overall.
About 8% of the students in charter schools have had Covid this school year, compared with about 12% in public and private schools.
During the previous school year, many private schools remained in person most or all of the school year, while most public and charter schools were remote or hybrid most of the school year. Six percent of private school students got Covid in 2020-21, compared with 4% in public schools and 2% in charter schools, The News found.
Schools emphasize that although they are required to report the positive Covid tests to the state, it does not mean that the virus was spread within the school. Several studies have shown that the transmission rate of Covid in schools is usually lower than, or similar to, the rate in the community at large, according to the CDC. Many school officials point to safety measures such as masking as effective in mitigating the spread of Covid in schools.
Still, students and teachers alike do have some exposure in school, particularly during lunches, when students are not required to wear a mask for as long as 45 minutes.
Higher rates among teachers
Most schools say that 90% or more of teachers have been vaccinated, while the vaccination rate among students is likely much lower, partly because vaccines have not been available to children until much more recently.
In Erie County, for example, fewer than one out of three children ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated; fewer than two out of three of 12- to 17-year-olds have been vaccinated.
So why would the Covid rate be higher among teachers than students?
There are a number of possible factors. For one thing, those numbers don’t necessarily tell the full story. Children are more likely to be asymptomatic when they have Covid, and as a result, may be more likely to go undiagnosed.
And the state data includes only the results of laboratory Covid tests, not at-home tests.
Beyond that, although vaccines provide some protection against Covid-19, they are not a guarantee. After a certain amount of time, the level of protection declines. And many people who initially got vaccinated have not gotten a booster shot.
“Their level of protection is quite imperfect against Omicron,” Russo said.
It’s also possible that some vaccinated adults think they are better protected than they are, or take fewer precautions if they think they are less likely to get seriously ill if they get infected, he said.
“Perhaps they’re more likely to participate in behaviors that would put them at higher risk,” he said.
Staffing shortages
At various points since September, many schools have found themselves without enough teachers to cover all their classes, in large part because teachers had Covid or were dealing with family members who were ill.
In Buffalo Public Schools, for example, teaching assistants and central office staff have sometimes been dispatched to cover classes.
Throughout Erie and Niagara counties, though, it’s been relatively rare for schools to go remote for a period of time this academic year because of staffing shortages.
It has happened, though. Consider, for example, Notre Dame Academy, a small Catholic school in South Buffalo. In mid-November, one kindergarten class had already pivoted to remote instruction, and children in another kindergarten class learned they would have to quarantine for 10 days.
And then two special area teachers tested positive. They had taught more than three-fourths of the school's students on a Tuesday, according to a letter that principal Jenniffer Maslakowski sent to parents.
Faced with a shortage of teachers and no substitutes, the school had to combine classes the next day. In some cases, there were more than 50 students in a single classroom.
The school moved to remote instruction for more than a week.
“I did not make this decision lightly and do not want to be remote any longer than necessary,” Maslakowski wrote. “Please know I hate this just as much as all of you and know our kids need to be in school.”