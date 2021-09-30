More suburban communities struggling with higher number of Covid cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Meanwhile, a greater percentage of people dying of Covid-19 also live outside of Buffalo.

Last week, Erie County crossed the 2,000 mark for the number of Covid-related deaths. While non-Buffalo residents comprise 71% of the county population, they account for 76% of those who have died with the virus.

Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert with the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said it's hard to know with a limited review of the data what is leading to higher confirmed cases in suburban communities, assuming that reflects reality and not a difference in the numbers of suburban versus city residents choosing to get tested.

"It's complicated," he said.

The two main drivers of Covid-19 spread are vaccination levels and people's behavior, he said. Natural immunity can also play a role. Breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals are also more common with the Delta variant, Russo said, though vaccinations still offer more protection against serious illness and deaths.