Western New York awoke again Friday to "unhealthy" air quality as smoke from out-of-control wildfires in Canada poured back across the region.

Those conditions should improve as the day progresses.

But then, it's going to get warm, muggy and rainy through the long holiday weekend.

"It's not what people want to hear," acknowledged Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Friday morning, air monitors operated by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation showed the air quality shifting between "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy."

There are also some showers popping up this morning and that should help clear the air, Jurkowski said.

More showers are expected and some thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, she said, with the weather mostly drying up by nighttime.

Also, winds are expected to shift and start blowing from the south.

"It should blow [the smoke] back to Canada," she said.

More showers are expected Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms. On Sunday, the forecast calls for even more rain, possibly deluges, especially in the Southern Tier near the Pennsylvania border, and the possibility of thunderstorms again.

For Monday and Tuesday – Independence Day – rain showers are likely.

"It's going to be a wet weekend," Jurkowski said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s.

The forecast is calling for drier, more pleasant conditions by midday next week.