More rangers, warning signs among safety measures announced for Zoar Valley

Dozens of new signs marking trails and warning of dangerous spots at Zoar Valley are just part of the efforts New York State is taking to make the scenic multiple-use area safer for visitors.
State Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Tuesday in a visit to Zoar Valley that several new assistant forest rangers will be stationed there, and improved maps and kiosk panels will be at the gorge, which spans Erie and Cattaraugus counties over the main branch of Cattaraugus Creek.
Seggos also said the DEC will install a memorial at an accessible overlook platform, recognizing those who have lost their lives in accidents at Zoar Valley.
Ten people have died while hiking or rafting at the area since 2004, including Brooke Walker, a Springville-Griffith Institute high schooler who fell off a ledge near Valentine Flats in August.
Brooke's mother, Marla Walker, who worked with state officials to improve public safety at the gorge, said Brooke would have turned 17 on Wednesday.
Seggos called Zoar Valley a Western New York treasure.
"Zoar also represents nature in its raw and wild state and DEC is committed to ensuring visitors to Zoar Valley have the information and resources necessary to safely enjoy this special place," Seggos said in a statement. "The upgrades and improvements announced today are a testament to that commitment and how we remember those who have lost their lives here."
The DEC will include a 15-foot setback from cliff edges and prohibit climbing of cliff walls.
Other improvements include:
• Signage at access points, trails and the gorge rim.
• A shortened Overlook Trail at Valentine Flats to keep visitors away from the rim of the gorge.
• New Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trails to be built in 2022.
• Restricting access upstream from the Forty Road Parking Area and a restricted area along the south branch of Cattaraugus Creek to deter trespassers.
• Discouraging use of unofficial and unsafe trails.
Seggos said the DEC also worked with Google and outdoor and travel websites to ensure that maps are up to date and provide clear information.