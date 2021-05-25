More rangers, warning signs among safety measures announced for Zoar Valley

Dozens of new signs marking trails and warning of dangerous spots at Zoar Valley are just part of the efforts New York State is taking to make the scenic multiple-use area safer for visitors.

State Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Tuesday in a visit to Zoar Valley that several new assistant forest rangers will be stationed there, and improved maps and kiosk panels will be at the gorge, which spans Erie and Cattaraugus counties over the main branch of Cattaraugus Creek.

Seggos also said the DEC will install a memorial at an accessible overlook platform, recognizing those who have lost their lives in accidents at Zoar Valley.

Ten people have died while hiking or rafting at the area since 2004, including Brooke Walker, a Springville-Griffith Institute high schooler who fell off a ledge near Valentine Flats in August.

Brooke's mother, Marla Walker, who worked with state officials to improve public safety at the gorge, said Brooke would have turned 17 on Wednesday.

Seggos called Zoar Valley a Western New York treasure.