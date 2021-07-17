More rain coming to WNY; flood warning issued

Do we really need more rain today in Western New York?

Like it or not, a flood warning was issued Saturday morning for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 6:12 a.m., and meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo said the region faces a danger of flooding until at least 3 p.m.

This month’s “abnormally high” rainfall has put the region’s creeks and streams at a precariously high water level, Pandolfo said Saturday morning.

“We’re not seeing rain at a record level for a July, but we have definitely seen a lot of rain,” the meteorologist said.

The record amount of July rainfall measured at the Buffalo weather station was 8.93 inches in 1992.

Through Friday, 3.76 inches of rainfall had been measured for this month. That is an unusually high number, Pandolfo said.

Heavy rainfall is expected Saturday morning and early afternoon in the counties affected by the flood warning, the Weather Service said, but rain will taper off later in the day.

Some rain is expected for Sunday, especially in the early part of the day.

Heavy rainfall caused some flooding in Chautauqua County late Friday, and at one point, some mobile homes in Bemus Point had to be evacuated because of flooding at Bemus Creek, authorities said.

