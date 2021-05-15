More pomp, different circumstances for Class of 2021 graduates as Covid-19 rules ease

D'Youville College also is having its graduation ceremony, which takes place Sunday, at Highmark Stadium. Cornell said he went out to the stadium Friday morning to check out the D'Youville setup.

Hamburg administrators were planning to have an outdoor graduation and, based on feedback from students, looked for a venue that would allow the largest number of graduates and family members to attend.

"We all want to be together for graduation," Cornell said.

For last year's six-part graduation events at the high school football field, each graduating student was allowed to bring just two guests. The current planning for this year's event at Highmark is to let each grad invite up to five family members to attend.

They'll have a stage and chairs for the graduates on the field, while guests will sit in pods in the seats in the stadium's lower bowl. The event will be streamed live and shown on the Jumbotron video scoreboard, Cornell said.

"It's going to be absolutely fantastic for the kids and their families," he said.

