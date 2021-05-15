More pomp, different circumstances for Class of 2021 graduates as Covid-19 rules ease

Normally, Hamburg High School holds its graduation ceremony in the Erie County Fairgrounds event center.
Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the district to delay the event to August and split the graduating class into six ceremonies held over one day at the high school football field.
Next month, however, the Class of 2021 will celebrate the end of their K-12 school years at the place Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Tre'Davious White call home: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
"We wanted to do something really special for them," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who praised the Buffalo Bills for their help in accommodating the district.
While 2020 was a year of drive-thru, virtual and carved-up graduation ceremonies, some school districts this year are trying to bring a sense of normalcy for students who have coped with a mix of online and hybrid learning for the last three months of their junior years and most of their senior years.
Colleges and universities already have started holding commencement events that seek to end the year on a high note for their graduates.
The University at Buffalo, for example, has been holding 17 in-person graduation ceremonies between April 30 and Sunday in two outdoor locations: UB Stadium and the Furnas parking lot, both on the North Campus. Sunday's commencement for a portion of the graduating class of the College of Arts and Sciences involves about 500 students.
D'Youville College also is having its graduation ceremony, which takes place Sunday, at Highmark Stadium. Cornell said he went out to the stadium Friday morning to check out the D'Youville setup.
Hamburg administrators were planning to have an outdoor graduation and, based on feedback from students, looked for a venue that would allow the largest number of graduates and family members to attend.
"We all want to be together for graduation," Cornell said.
For last year's six-part graduation events at the high school football field, each graduating student was allowed to bring just two guests. The current planning for this year's event at Highmark is to let each grad invite up to five family members to attend.
They'll have a stage and chairs for the graduates on the field, while guests will sit in pods in the seats in the stadium's lower bowl. The event will be streamed live and shown on the Jumbotron video scoreboard, Cornell said.
"It's going to be absolutely fantastic for the kids and their families," he said.
The district is expecting 285 students to graduate next month. Face masks and proof of either a negative Covid-19 test or vaccination are required to attend the June 19 ceremony at Highmark. Cornell said administrators still are figuring out a contingency plan in case it rains.
Niagara Falls High School will hold its ceremony for 450 anticipated grads on its football field. The ceremony is set for June 26 with a rain date of June 27. A double washout would force the graduation into the high school performing arts center, where attendance would be limited.
"I put one of the principals in charge of the weather," Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie quipped.
Each graduate is allowed up to four guests, who will sit in the bleachers or set up a lawn chair or stand elsewhere on the grounds.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test is required to attend, said Laurrie, adding 20 nurses will test unvaccinated graduates before the ceremony starting that day at 6 a.m.
Niagara Falls officials asked student leaders what form they wanted graduation to take this year and they advocated for a single ceremony with as many guests as possible.
"It's what the students wanted," Laurrie said. "They wanted at least one time where they could celebrate together."
Kenmore West and Kenmore East high schools also are holding graduation ceremonies at their respective athletic fields next month, said Patrick Fanelli, a Ken-Ton schools spokesman.
High schools in Buffalo, the largest area district, are planning a range of graduation ceremonies, district spokeswoman Elena Cala said.
Some are using Charles Dingboom Field at Riverside or All High Stadium on Main Street; some are dividing their graduating classes into smaller, indoor ceremonies; some are setting appointments for students to pick up their diplomas; and some will offer a combined in-person and virtual ceremony.
There are 21 ceremonies planned between June 22 and 25 and the district is reviewing each high school's graduation plan.
"Each school leadership team has worked with their school community and has gone through great lengths to plan a graduation that honors each student, fits the unique conditions of their campus and reflects the school community," she wrote in an email.
Williamsville, the largest suburban school district in the area, said each of its three high schools will hold "multiple" graduation ceremonies on June 26 as the district follows state guidance on such events.
District spokesman Nick Filipowski on Friday declined to say more about how the events will work.
"We are still finalizing plans for graduation," he said in an email. "It’d be inappropriate to share details with the media before sharing them with our seniors and families."