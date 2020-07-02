DEC says Tonawanda Coke site sampling will reveal contamination

Later this summer, state officials will take the first step in determining what a century of industrial use left behind at the Tonawanda Coke plant.

With the goal of ultimately redeveloping the site, they will embark on an investigation into the nature and extent of the contamination there.

The effort, which will include soil and water sampling and the installation of groundwater wells, is expected to determine the scope and quality of the cleanup that will follow.

Unveiled Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the plan is already attracting criticism.

“In environmental restoration, we really only get one chance in our lifetime to get it right,” said James Jones, a Town of Tonawanda resident and member of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, in a statement. “Doing it the cheapest and fastest way is not only disrespectful but unjust to ourselves and our future.”