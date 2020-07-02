DEC says Tonawanda Coke site sampling will reveal contamination

Later this summer, state officials will take the first step in determining what a century of industrial use left behind at the Tonawanda Coke plant.
With the goal of ultimately redeveloping the site, they will embark on an investigation into the nature and extent of the contamination there.
The effort, which will include soil and water sampling and the installation of groundwater wells, is expected to determine the scope and quality of the cleanup that will follow.
Unveiled Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the plan is already attracting criticism.
“In environmental restoration, we really only get one chance in our lifetime to get it right,” said James Jones, a Town of Tonawanda resident and member of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, in a statement. “Doing it the cheapest and fastest way is not only disrespectful but unjust to ourselves and our future.”
The coalition says the sampling plan is “foundational” and will set the course for the remediation its members have waited decades for. It also views the plan as inadequate, given the extent of the contamination at the River Road plant.
DEC officials described the investigation as comprehensive and said their ultimate goal is a thorough and careful review of the site.
They also indicated a willingness to expand their investigation if sampling at the site warrants it.
"This is the first step in what will be a significant endeavor," said Chad Staniszewski, the agency's regional engineer.
When asked if the state's investigation will dig deep enough to uncover all of the contamination that has piled up over 100 years, he expressed confidence it would.
"If you're asking me, will we get an accurate picture of everything that is there, my answer is yes," Staniszewski said.
Developer Jon M. Williams echoed that sentiment and said the draft plan for the state brownfields site is the result of months of gathering scientific and technical information.
He said Riverview Innovation & Technology Campus Inc., the firm overseeing the site’s redevelopment, has also completed a significant amount of onsite work, including improvements to the groundwater and stormwater systems.
“Transformation and progress are the result of vision, commitment and careful planning,” Williams said in a statement. “The path to the long-awaited future for the site, for the community and for the development of Riverview Innovation & Technology Campus starts here.”
The coalition, which pushed for a Superfund cleanup of the site, not a brownfields remediation, thinks the state’s plan falls far short of what is needed at the site.
The group is also calling on the DEC to form a community advisory board made up of community members and stakeholders with decision-making power over testing and remediation.
“We need a robust sampling plan that addresses all areas of concern,” aid Emily Terrana, a Coalition organizer. “Our community has institutional knowledge on the extensive history of contamination on this site, and the NYSDEC needs to incorporate what we know in the sampling plan moving forward.”
The coalition is urging the public to speak out against the plan and will hold an informational online meeting at 6 p.m. July 9. People can register at bit.ly/tccpublicmeeting.
Williams’ plan for turning the site into a campus for data centers is the latest chapter in the history of a riverfront venue that, in recent years, came to symbolize environmental degradation.
A fixture in the town for decades, Tonawanda Coke was convicted of criminal wrongdoing at a federal court trial and fined $25 million.
The company shut down in October 2018.
