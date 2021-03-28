More passengers begin trickling back to Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Hustle, bustle and travel frenzy have not exactly returned, but a few signs of pre-Covid life are slowly surfacing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Eerily silent most days since the pandemic drastically reduced air travel throughout the nation, passenger totals over the weekend should spike to almost half the normal total of about 7,500 passengers per day, according to William R. Vanecek, director of aviation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

"We're going to see about 3,500 per day, and that's a huge jump over what we've seen in the past," Vanecek told NFTA commissioners this week, pointing to an uptick stemming from spring break travel.

Indeed, airport officials reported a mere 788 passengers passing through the airport on one day almost one year ago.

As more passengers start boarding airplanes, other signs of normal activity are also returning, Vanecek said. Most notable is reinstitution of regular parking rates beginning April 1.