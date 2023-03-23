The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust has finalized a conservation easement on a parcel owned by the City of Buffalo as part of the broader Houghton Conservation Area preservation effort.

The 3.5-acre plot is on the north bank of the Buffalo River, west of the city's border with West Seneca. The easement ensures the property will be preserved in its natural state, protecting habitats, wetlands, wildlife and air quality.

This agreement supports the group's stewardship of the Houghton Park Conservation Area locally known as “the Woods,” including approximately 24.5 acres along and near the north bank of the river. “The Woods” consists of a large, wooded area with mature trees, numerous paths and a floodplain forest.

The Houghton Conservation Area is located within the larger Houghton Stachowski Park.

The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust is also leading a four-month community visioning process on the future of the conservation area with the city. The group seeks to acquire, remediate and manage potentially contaminated lands along Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and the Niagara River and their tributaries for ecological protection, and to improve public access to the water and waterfront.