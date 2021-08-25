More job training – not luck – part of Buffalo's revised stimulus spending plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Under the $20 million wraparound services plan, providers of job training would turn in budgets and submit proposals identifying how many people they would enroll and how much money would be needed to provide direct financial assistance to participants based on the individuals’ needs.

Individualized direct aid would be based on what the enrollees and case managers say is needed to help the trainees finish their training programs.

How Buffalo's lottery proposal for $500 monthly checks compares to other cities The "guaranteed income" program Mayor Byron W. Brown has proposed for Buffalo shares the traits of other such initiatives around the country with one exception: More people would participate.

The creation of a Neighborhood Improvement/Cleanup Corps, a $9 million initiative over two years, would provide jobs for 50 members and five supervisors. Hiring preference would be for low-income residents who live in neighborhoods of color. In addition to improving parks and other parts of the city, the subsidized work project can help those in the program land better jobs because it is easier for people to find work if they are already employed.