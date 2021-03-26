More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

Five Erie County residents who tested positive for Covid-19 in January had a "California variant" that health officials say is more transmissible, the Erie County Health Department said Friday.
Health officials said they expect to do more genetic sequencing work to determine whether more transmissible variants of the virus are keeping the number of cases and hospitalizations in the region from continuing to decline.
“With vaccination rates rising and public health measures still largely in place, we would expect to see case numbers and hospitalizations decline since January,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “Instead, we now see the number of new cases and hospitalizations increasing. We need to continue this sequencing work before drawing any firm conclusions, but it is very possible that more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants are preventing further decreases in our case numbers.”
The California variants are named for where they were first identified in July 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that these variants are 20% more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 strain. The treatments developed for Covid-19 have a reduced effectiveness against these variants.
The variants, B.1.427 and B.1.429, are a mutation of the initial virus. They were identified as the result of genetic sequencing of nearly 1,000 specimens by the University at Buffalo’s Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences.
UB scientists found three samples with the B.1.427 variant, collected on Jan. 15, 2021, and two with the B.1.429 variant, collected on Jan. 20.
County officials have previously noted that genetic sequencing of the virus is a time-consuming process.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have the UB Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences with its highly specialized equipment and accomplished research team, here in Erie County," Burstein said.
When new coronavirus variants became a concern earlier this year, the county Health Department began working with UB, which has the capability to analyze and sequence Covid-19 samples to detect mutations in the novel coronavirus first identified in 2019.
Data for these samples has been uploaded to GISAID, a global science initiative that provides open-access to genomic data of viruses, according to the Health Department release. The state Department of Health and its Wadsworth Center have been notified. Beginning next week, UB will analyze additional specimens collected in February and March by the county Health Department and Kaleida Health.