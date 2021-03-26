More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

Five Erie County residents who tested positive for Covid-19 in January had a "California variant" that health officials say is more transmissible, the Erie County Health Department said Friday.

Health officials said they expect to do more genetic sequencing work to determine whether more transmissible variants of the virus are keeping the number of cases and hospitalizations in the region from continuing to decline.

“With vaccination rates rising and public health measures still largely in place, we would expect to see case numbers and hospitalizations decline since January,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “Instead, we now see the number of new cases and hospitalizations increasing. We need to continue this sequencing work before drawing any firm conclusions, but it is very possible that more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants are preventing further decreases in our case numbers.”

The California variants are named for where they were first identified in July 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that these variants are 20% more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 strain. The treatments developed for Covid-19 have a reduced effectiveness against these variants.

