More homeowners are embracing 'No Mow May.' Now some WNY governments are considering following suit

Move over "No-Shave November" – now there's "No Mow May."

Instead of letting beards and body hair grow to raise money for men's health charities, people let their lawns grow, to the benefit of pollinators.

More homeowners informally participated this spring in this international campaign. And, at the urging of environmental advocates and conservationists, more local governments are officially backing or considering adopting the No Mow May movement.

Advocates say putting off the first mowing of the year into June preserves habitat and food sources for bees, butterflies, birds and other creatures that carry pollen among plants.

"Every little bit helps. So the idea is just to propagate life. And, you know, all our pollinators are really in pretty serious decline. So it's giving them a boost. It's giving them a helping hand. And shifting our own way of thinking," said Karima Bondi, president of the Willowlawn Block Club in Parkside and a proponent of No Mow May.

Un-mowed lawns, however, spur a lot of complaints from persnickety neighbors.

That's why some officials are weighing only allowing grass to grow for the month in backyards, not front yards.

Or they may require the posting of No Mow May signs, so that others on the street – and code enforcement officers – can distinguish between official participants and inattentive property owners.

Either way, expect to see the voluntary campaign take root in more communities, including Buffalo, Williamsville and East Aurora.

"I love the idea because it saves on fuel for running your gas mower. It cuts down on noises. It helps wildlife and pollinators. And I think it's OK to go the month of May without mowing," Williamsville Trustee Eileen Torre said at a recent Village Board work session.

The notion of the well-manicured, lushly green lawn is deeply planted in the American consciousness. Americans water, mow and chemically treat tens of millions of acres of grass – about 2% of the country's land area, by one estimate.

Most communities, in fact, have codes that require cutting of grass and weeds once it reaches a certain height.

Conservationists promote letting lawns stay in a natural state. Dandelions, clover and other weeds and wildflowers, they argue, aren't such a bad thing.

"A lot of this is about changing perspectives on what your lawn should be. So whether it's saying it should be native plants, instead. Or, it should be vegetables, instead. Or, it's OK to take a little vacation and not mow it in the early spring," said Nancy Smith, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy, who has put native plants in the right of way along her East Aurora home.

The people pushing this reconsideration of the lawn often are viewed as quirky outliers, such as Steve Kenney, the former Kenmore homeowner whose refusal to cut his grass drew national notoriety, or Walter and Nan Simpson, who battled town officials over the Queen Anne's lace on their Amherst lawn.

But a related movement that started in England and recently moved to the United States is gaining mainstream acceptance: If you must mow your lawn, don't do it until June.

Studies of communities that have embraced No Mow May show the grassy areas in question had more bees overall as well as a greater variety of bees, which are important to the ecosystem and the food supply.

Smaller cities, in particular, have embraced No Mow May, including Ann Arbor, Mich., and Appleton, Wis.

Locally, the East Aurora Village Board in April adopted a resolution encouraging residents to take part in No Mow May, "allowing pollinator species to emerge and early flowering grasses to establish."

In Williamsville, Code Enforcement Officer Tim Masters asked the Village Board to come up with a plan.

"I don't see how we can be asked to send grass violations to property owners because it is a nuisance, and another resident right down the street simply puts a sign in their yard and claims they are participating in No Mow May," Masters wrote.

The village has issued 22 citations in May and June for grass exceeding 8 inches in height, in response to complaints from neighbors or based on employee observations, records show.

Officials on Monday held a public hearing and debated whether to suspend the village code on lawn maintenance for two weeks, or for the full month, and whether to target backyards only or both lawns. They concluded, for the sake of parkgoers, that village crews would mow the grass in Williamsville's parks.

The Village Board said it wanted more feedback at its July 25 meeting before making a final decision but it will have a plan by next May.

"Even though we're not going to please everybody in the village, because some people mow their lawn every third day, we are doing it because it's the right thing to do," Mayor Deb Rogers said.

In Buffalo, Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto is working to see whether officials would adopt No Mow May for the city as a whole or as a pilot project.

He learned about it from Bondi, the block club president, and warmed to the idea, though he said communication, such as through lawn signs, is key.

"I could see the potential for conflict. And that's why it's important to look at different options, if it should just be backyards at this point, if it should be backyards and front yards," Feroleto said.

Bondi said about half of the 18 or so homes on her street took part in No Mow May this year.

"Some people, it really only got to be maybe 6 or 8 inches," she said. "And other people really looked like they had a meadow."

She said she understands this won't appeal to everyone.

"I didn't get any complaints. I don't know that all my neighbors were thrilled," Bondi said. "I know there was one resident whose house just went up on the market, probably in mid-May. And when the Realtor turned down to our street to look at the house, he said, 'What is going on on your street?' "

