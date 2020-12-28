More front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine but Erie County faces hurdles

“So that's another hurdle,” she said. “But we will be able to immunize thousands of people a week, once we can get our staff up and running, our pods set up and a big supply of vaccine – the supply of vaccine is a big rate-limiting step.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The expansion of distribution guidelines Monday came as part of New York’s initial push to vaccinate people deemed most essential or at-risk. In the two weeks since the state received its initial shipment from Pfizer, it has designated 10 regional hospital systems – including Catholic Health in Western New York – to develop plans for local vaccine allocation and distribution.

Vaccines have thus far been limited to hospital, nursing home and emergency service workers, coroners, medical examiners and some funeral workers, as well as some nursing home residents. A range of other "essential" front-line workers, potentially including emergency responders, teachers, pharmacists and transit employees, will not become eligible until late January, at the earliest. Healthy adults and children could wait several months after that.