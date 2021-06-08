More free alcohol with your vaccine: 'Doses & Mimosas' on Elmwood

One month after gaining national attention with a program that offered free beer with a Covid-19 vaccine, the Erie County Health Department is bellying up to the bar again.
This round is at brunch time on Sunday in Buffalo, as the county announced a "Doses & Mimosas" event at three establishments on Elmwood Avenue.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Savoy, Forty Thieves and Mr. Goodbar, those who receive a vaccine will receive a mimosa in a complimentary champagne flute.
"Our Shot and Chaser events received national and international recognition in May, with breweries signing on to help us in our vaccination outreach in innovative ways," said Dr. Gale Burstein, the county health commissioner. "With each event, we are adding to the numbers of people in our community who are protected against Covid-19.
"Now, with Doses & Mimosas, we have another creative way to reach Erie County residents, and capitalize on the foot traffic and visitors to this section of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo."
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 18 and older. Following the 15-minute monitoring period, those who are vaccinated will receive a mimosa, or a nonalcoholic version.
Savoy is at 149 Elmwood Ave. near Allen Street; Forty Thieves is at 727 Elmwood near West Ferry Street; and Mr. Goodbar is at 1110 Elmwood, near Forest Avenue.
The health department recommends appointments for Sunday's three mimosa locations, but it said "walk-ins are welcomed and appreciated."
Registration and other information is available via (716) 858-2929 or erie.gov/vax.