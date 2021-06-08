More free alcohol with your vaccine: 'Doses & Mimosas' on Elmwood

One month after gaining national attention with a program that offered free beer with a Covid-19 vaccine, the Erie County Health Department is bellying up to the bar again.

This round is at brunch time on Sunday in Buffalo, as the county announced a "Doses & Mimosas" event at three establishments on Elmwood Avenue.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Savoy, Forty Thieves and Mr. Goodbar, those who receive a vaccine will receive a mimosa in a complimentary champagne flute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Our Shot and Chaser events received national and international recognition in May, with breweries signing on to help us in our vaccination outreach in innovative ways," said Dr. Gale Burstein, the county health commissioner. "With each event, we are adding to the numbers of people in our community who are protected against Covid-19.

"Now, with Doses & Mimosas, we have another creative way to reach Erie County residents, and capitalize on the foot traffic and visitors to this section of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo."