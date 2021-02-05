More drilling means more profits for National Fuel

National Fuel's utility and energy operations were more profitable during the first quarter as its acquisition of natural gas-drilling sites in Pennsylvania last year bolstered its production.

But the sagging energy market also weighed on the Amherst-based energy company, reducing the price it received for the increased amount of natural gas it produced and forcing the company to write down the value of some of its assets.

Still, National Fuel's operations strengthened, with its adjusted earnings rising to $97 million, or $1.06 per share, up from $87.4 million, or $1.01 per share, a year ago, topping analyst forecasts of $1.03 per share.

The increased natural gas production in Pennsylvania also led to higher earnings from National Fuel's pipeline network, which transports gas from well sites to larger pipelines, some of which the company also owns and operates.

"We continue to see the benefits of these newly acquired assets, with record production at [its oil and gas drilling business] driving meaningful earnings growth in our gathering segment and long-term, sustainable reductions in the cost structure of its upstream business," said David P. Bauer, National Fuel's president and CEO.