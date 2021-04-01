More Covid-19 variants, including UK, detected in Erie County samples

The local appearance of the California variants of concern were first announced a week ago. UB researchers identified five cases, all dating back to January, as part of an effort to sequence the genomes of local virus samples and monitor the evolution of Covid-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the new data appear to confirm suspicions that Covid-19 variants of concern with higher transmission rates are circulating in Erie County.

“We believe these variants are contributing to our increasing daily new case totals and the resulting rise in hospitalizations," said Burstein in a statement Thursday.

A total of 506 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Erie County on Wednesday, or 5.7% of those tested, according to New York State.

"Consequently, this is not the time to let down our guard against Covid-19. Mask up. Limit gathering sizes. Postpone travel. Stay home if you feel ill. And most importantly, get a diagnostic test if you have any Covid-19 symptoms or feel you have had an exposure,” she added.

Surtees in a statement last week said the discovery of new variants here is not surprising because many viral spin-offs are circulating widely around the world.