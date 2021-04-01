More Covid-19 variants, including UK, detected in Erie County samples

On the heels of last week's news that California variants of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in samples provided by Erie County residents, the county Health Department on Thursday announced the UK variant and others were found in specimens this week.
A team led by Jennifer A. Surtees, University at Buffalo associate professor of biochemistry who co-directs the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Center of Excellence, reported the results to the Health Department on Thursday.
The United Kingdom variant of concern is new to the region. There were 12 samples with B.1.1.7, or the British variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, B.1.1.7 shows 50% rate of increased transmission and likely increased disease severity based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates.
UB researchers also found 27 samples with B.1.427, and one sample with B.1.429, both California variants. According to the CDC, these variants show 20% rate of increased transmission.
Additionally, two samples included B.1.526, a variant of interest originating in New York State, according to Health Department officials.
Of the 138 samples that provided usable sequencing data, 42 samples – or nearly one third – included variants. These samples were collected from Erie County residents in February and March, Health Department officials said.
The local appearance of the California variants of concern were first announced a week ago. UB researchers identified five cases, all dating back to January, as part of an effort to sequence the genomes of local virus samples and monitor the evolution of Covid-19.
Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the new data appear to confirm suspicions that Covid-19 variants of concern with higher transmission rates are circulating in Erie County.
“We believe these variants are contributing to our increasing daily new case totals and the resulting rise in hospitalizations," said Burstein in a statement Thursday.
A total of 506 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Erie County on Wednesday, or 5.7% of those tested, according to New York State.
"Consequently, this is not the time to let down our guard against Covid-19. Mask up. Limit gathering sizes. Postpone travel. Stay home if you feel ill. And most importantly, get a diagnostic test if you have any Covid-19 symptoms or feel you have had an exposure,” she added.
Surtees in a statement last week said the discovery of new variants here is not surprising because many viral spin-offs are circulating widely around the world.
The UB team began sequencing additional specimens collected by the county Department of Health and Kaleida Health this week, county officials said.
Covid-19, like other other viruses, changes constantly as the virus reproduces. Sometimes the changes produce a disease that is more contagious, more deadly or more difficult to treat or detect – which is when scientists and public health officials begin to track them as designated variants of concern.
The CDC has awarded this distinction to five variants: the British variant; the California variants; P.1 or the Brazilian variant; and B.1.351 the South African variant.
Of these, only the California and British variants have been identified in Western New York, according to data from GISAID.