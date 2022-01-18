More Afghans than expected to arrive in Buffalo

The office helps new residents settle here and acts as liaison to immigrant groups.

Since Lazarin left, the office has had only one other employee working.

"For me, refugee resettlement is something that is vital," said Scott of Journey's End Refugee Services. "It’s something that’s really important to Buffalo and to Western New York, and I think that having an Office of New Americans as part of city government is certainly important if the city does value its refugee population."

The International Institute of Buffalo has worked with the office to identify needs and address services.

“We have since its inception,” said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, the institute's interim executive director. "It’s a great office to have here because it’s an office that we can call … when we have questions, or we have needs.”

"It would be great for the office to have another strong leader in it," she added.

Catholic Charities regularly meets with the office, said Maria Eliza "Apple" Domingo, director of the organization's Immigration and Refugee Assistance Program.

"We have this ongoing partnership where every quarter we meet, and we talk about the needs of everybody, including the needs of the ONA if they have any. We’ve been doing this for a while... so that they are advised of our capacity, who we're bringing in, what the problems are, and we anticipate the needs,” Domingo said. "We talk about the needs and different ways we can assist."

