Moog's stolen secrets lawsuit shifts from Buffalo to California

  • Updated
Moog Inc. is headquartered in Elma. 

A lawsuit by aerospace supplier Moog Inc. against two former software employees and an aviation startup will now be heard by a federal court in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo, who had presided over the case since its March filing in Buffalo, transferred the lawsuit to the California court at the request of Skyryse Inc. and the two former employees.

Moog has accused Misook Kim, a software engineer who quit the company's Los Angeles-area office last year, of taking more than 136,000 digital files related to flight control software to her new employer, Skyryse, under former Moog employee Robert Alin Pilkington's instructions. Moog accused Pilkington of downloading about 1.1 million files of Moog data from his Moog-issued laptop onto an external hard drive on the day he provided Moog notice that he was leaving the company.

"So some of the alleged copying that is at the heart of many of Moog’s claims occurred in California, where all the defendants reside," Vilardo said in his ruling.

"Although Moog’s choice of forum deserves some deference, the gravity of this case is on the other coast," he added.

The Elma company has called the data reportedly stolen by the former employees "breathtaking in its scope."

