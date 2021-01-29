Moog waits for commercial aircraft business to take wing

"We haven't registered any kind of community transmission within the facilities," he said. "But given the surge in cases we're seeing in Europe and the U.S. in particular, we've just had more employees that have developed Covid."

The workers' absence slowed Moog's ability to fill orders, Scannell said.

"In the defense business, it's not that we don't have the business, it's just that we've lost quite a lot production capacity through Covid measures, in terms of keeping people safe."

Moog's industrial systems segment sales dropped 9% from a year ago, although one of the four pieces of that segment, medical sales, was up 3%.

Scannell said the vaccine rollout will be key to reviving Moog's commercial aircraft business. As travelers get comfortable boarding planes again in bigger numbers, that will drive more production by the aircraft makers, and generate more orders from suppliers like Moog.

"We feel like we're off to a good start in fiscal '21 but will inevitably remain a challenging year for all of us I think as we struggle our way through Covid and hopefully we continue to see improvements over the coming quarters," Scannell said.

Moog will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Feb. 9, in a virtual format.

Matt Glynn

