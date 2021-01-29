Moog waits for commercial aircraft business to take wing

Moog Inc.'s aircraft controls business continues to be a tale of two customers.
Moog's sales to military customers have held strong, supporting programs like fighter jets. But commercial customers such as Boeing and Airbus have struggled with reduced orders for their aircraft, with fewer people flying.
The Elma-based motion equipment maker is feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic more acutely in some of its operations than others. Moog in the first quarter of its fiscal year reported sales of $684 million, down 9% from a year ago, and profits of $38 million, down from $50 million last year.
"Given the set of circumstances we're dealing with, I feel it's a very respectable result, and we're very pleased about it," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO, on Friday.
Moog's commercial aircraft revenues were down 51% from a year ago, but sales in that segment have stabilized, Scannell said. Meanwhile, Moog completed its acquisition of Genesys Aerosystems, opening up new sales opportunities for the systems Genesys makes.
Sales in Moog's space and defense business were virtually unchanged from a year ago. But within that segment, space-related sales boomed, while defense sales declined. One challenge Moog faced in the defense segment was productivity impacted by workers out with Covid-19 or in quarantine, Scannell said.
"We haven't registered any kind of community transmission within the facilities," he said. "But given the surge in cases we're seeing in Europe and the U.S. in particular, we've just had more employees that have developed Covid."
The workers' absence slowed Moog's ability to fill orders, Scannell said.
"In the defense business, it's not that we don't have the business, it's just that we've lost quite a lot production capacity through Covid measures, in terms of keeping people safe."
Moog's industrial systems segment sales dropped 9% from a year ago, although one of the four pieces of that segment, medical sales, was up 3%.
Scannell said the vaccine rollout will be key to reviving Moog's commercial aircraft business. As travelers get comfortable boarding planes again in bigger numbers, that will drive more production by the aircraft makers, and generate more orders from suppliers like Moog.
"We feel like we're off to a good start in fiscal '21 but will inevitably remain a challenging year for all of us I think as we struggle our way through Covid and hopefully we continue to see improvements over the coming quarters," Scannell said.
Moog will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Feb. 9, in a virtual format.
