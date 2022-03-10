Moog says stolen secrets and poached employees jeopardize its prospects in unmanned aviation market

Aerospace supplier Moog Inc. said stolen trade secrets and an all-out raid of its flight software employees by an aviation startup in California have jeopardized its foray into unmanned helicopter aviation.

The Elma company called the data allegedly stolen by a former employee "breathtaking in its scope."

Moog's business is holding up during the pandemic, but it hasn't been easy Moog CEO John Scannell on Friday said he was pleased that, despite the challenges of the pandemic, Moog was able to meet its internal earnings guidance during the fourth quarter, even if it fell short of analyst expectations.

Moog, in a federal lawsuit filed this week in Buffalo, said a software engineer who quit the company's Los Angeles-area office in December took more than 136,000 digital files related to flight control software to her new employer, Skyryse, a six-year-old startup.

Moog accuses Misook Kim, a former employee, of copying to an external hard drive files that contained the source code of Moog's proprietary software programs, which it said took more than 15 years to develop by dozens of Moog engineers at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Moog said it is not aware of any other instance where a Moog employee copied to an external hard drive even a fraction of the data it said Kim did in November.

Elma-based Moog hopeful for a turnaround "We're not forecasting a big rebound at the moment, but it's solid and we're feeling pretty good about the business," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO.

According to the lawsuit, "What Kim did is entirely without precedent at Moog."