Moog Inc. to add 500 jobs to boost manufacturing operations

The region currently has 36,000 fewer jobs than it did at the start of the pandemic – a 6% shortfall that is four times bigger than the 1.4% jobs gap nationwide.

Moog's investment also reinforces the local presence of a homegrown manufacturer that has operations around the world. In its last fiscal year, Moog recorded profits of $157 million and nearly $3 billion in sales.

Scannell said the expansion will build on Moog programs and capabilities that have good prospects.

"We are very excited about the long-term opportunities these markets present for our base in East Aurora," Scannell said. "Investment in organic growth, with the support of the state of New York, will ensure the continued success of Moog into the decades to come.”

The state will provide up to $15 million in Excelsior Jobs program tax credits if Moog meets its job creation commitments. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Moog's plans during a visit to Seneca One on Friday, as she runs for election to a full, four-year term.

Hochul said she visited Moog multiple times when she was a congresswoman serving on the Armed Services Committee.