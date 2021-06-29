Moog agrees to sell navigational aids business

Moog Inc. has agreed to sell its navigational aids business to France-based Thales.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Moog's navigational aids business, which is based in Utah, designs and makes ground and ship-based radio frequency navigation beacons and related antennas for military and civilian applications.

Moog said the navigational aids business represents less than 1% of the company's annual sales. Thales said the transaction is expected to close later this year. Terms were not disclosed.

Thales has a presence in the aerospace, security, transportation and defense industry.

Matt Glynn

