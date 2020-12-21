Moog acquires Texas company for $77.7 million

Moog Inc. has acquired Genesys Aerosystems Group for $77.7 million.
Genesys is based in Mineral Wells, Texas, and has 143 employees. The company designs and makes electronic flight instrument systems and autopilot solutions for in fixed wing, rotorcraft, military and special mission aircraft fleet support.
“We’re excited to bring Genesys Aerosystems’ products and people into Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment,” said Mark Trabert, president of Moog's aircraft controls segment. “Genesys adds to our product and capabilities portfolio."
Matt Glynn