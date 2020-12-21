 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moog acquires Texas company for $77.7 million
0 comments

Moog acquires Texas company for $77.7 million

Support this work for $1 a month

Moog Inc. has acquired Genesys Aerosystems Group for $77.7 million.

Genesys is based in Mineral Wells, Texas, and has 143 employees. The company designs and makes electronic flight instrument systems and autopilot solutions for in fixed wing, rotorcraft, military and special mission aircraft fleet support.

“We’re excited to bring Genesys Aerosystems’ products and people into Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment,” said Mark Trabert, president of Moog's aircraft controls segment. “Genesys adds to our product and capabilities portfolio."

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County changes rules on school quarantine – again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News