Montante grandson seeks tax breaks for Lower West Side apartments

If approved by the ECIDA and financed, work by Lamparelli Construction Co. could begin by May 1 and finish by April 2022.

"Buffalo has seen a spike in housing needs in the past year and that demand is continuing to grow," Montante wrote in the application. Bush Lofts "will be a sought-after dwelling once complete."

This is the first project for Terzo – Italian for "third" – which Montante formed after moving back to Buffalo early last year from Denver after he lost his real estate investment job when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He co-owns the venture with John Ticco, a real estate agent at Pyramid Brokerage Co. Terzo is separate from Uniland, which is owned and run by Montante's grandfather, Carl Sr., and his uncle, Michael.

The new firm's mission, as described in the documents, is "to help build under-invested communities and neighborhoods in the city of Buffalo, such as the city's West Side, East Side and First Ward."

Getting the tax breaks "would truly help the young company's success and ability to complete more and more projects in these under-invested areas down the road."