Montante grandson seeks tax breaks for Lower West Side apartments

The grandson of one of Uniland Development Co.'s co-founders is looking for tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency as he pursues his first solo real estate project in his hometown.
Carl J. Montante III's Terzo Development Co. wants to convert a vacant Lower West Side warehouse that formerly housed the home and studio of photographer Jim Bush into a multifamily apartment building.
Built in the 1880s as a livery horse stable, the 15,000-square-foot building had been used by Bush since the 1980s until his death in July 2019 after battling cancer.
The building had been "severely underutilized" for at least five years prior to that, according to Montante and Bush's brother, but has been empty since then. Bush's estate still owns the property at 44 17th St., but Terzo has it under contract for purchase.
Montante said in his application that his goal is to renovate and protect a structure that "is in serious jeopardy when it comes to possible demolition" and to create more market-rate and affordable housing for "young professionals and students looking to live in the urban footprint of Buffalo."
Plans by Dean Architects for the new $3.05 million Bush Lofts project call for 12 market-rate and one affordable apartment in the historic facility, along with six or seven off-site parking spaces that will be leased to tenants. Another three or four spaces will be created in front of the building.
The market-rate apartments will include three one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 635 to 1,007 square feet; seven two-bedroom apartments, varying from 812 to 1,240 square feet; and two three-bedroom units with 1,350 to 1,625 square feet. Rents will range from $900 to $2,275.
The one affordable apartment is much smaller, at 483 square feet, and would be priced for households earning 80% of the area median income, with a rent of $532 to $600.
Project expenses include the $500,000 purchase price, $2.05 million for construction, and another half-million for professional expenses. Financing would include $800,000 in developer equity and $2.25 million in bank loans.
The ECIDA normally does not provide tax breaks for market-rate residential projects, but it does support adaptive-reuse of historic buildings. Terzo is asking for $96,250 in sales tax breaks, $16,875 in mortgage-recording tax relief and a seven-year property tax break from the ECIDA, which will hold a public hearing on the request at 9 a.m. March 1. The agency will take written comments through March 23, before the board is expected to take up the request March 24.
The 0.304-acre site is zoned for residential and the project has received approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals for a variance it needed for density. An underground gas tank beneath the parking pad was removed and certified by the state as cleaned.
If approved by the ECIDA and financed, work by Lamparelli Construction Co. could begin by May 1 and finish by April 2022.
"Buffalo has seen a spike in housing needs in the past year and that demand is continuing to grow," Montante wrote in the application. Bush Lofts "will be a sought-after dwelling once complete."
This is the first project for Terzo – Italian for "third" – which Montante formed after moving back to Buffalo early last year from Denver after he lost his real estate investment job when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He co-owns the venture with John Ticco, a real estate agent at Pyramid Brokerage Co. Terzo is separate from Uniland, which is owned and run by Montante's grandfather, Carl Sr., and his uncle, Michael.
The new firm's mission, as described in the documents, is "to help build under-invested communities and neighborhoods in the city of Buffalo, such as the city's West Side, East Side and First Ward."
Getting the tax breaks "would truly help the young company's success and ability to complete more and more projects in these under-invested areas down the road."
Otherwise, Montante cautioned in the documents, "this project will not be able to financially support itself and that is because lenders need to see this benefit approved" to know that the project can afford its debt payments. And Terzo said it would not get any financial return to justify its investment.
He noted in the application that renovation costs on adaptive-reuse projects are already high, and the building needs a new roof, new HVAC system and new plumbing. Exterior bricks are also "crumbling and falling," and the flooring and interior walls will be gutted.
The seven-year reduction in property taxes – which was not quantified in the IDA documents – will help Terzo cover both debt and operating costs, he said.