Monroe County lawsuit alleges former Bills LB Cornelius Bennett sexually assaulted teen in 1992

According to court papers, the lawsuit, which was first reported Wednesday by the Rochester-based law journal The Daily Record, was filed under the Child Victims Act, and the attorney’s documents are dated Aug. 28. The court file indicates that the document was recorded by the Monroe County Clerk on Aug. 30. But the state’s deadline for filing CVA lawsuits was Aug. 14.

Bennett was a star linebacker for the University of Alabama football team before playing with the Bills from 1987 to 1995. He played in the NFL’s Pro Bowl for five years, and was a stalwart on the four Bills teams that lost Super Bowls. After leaving the Bills, Bennett played for two other NFL teams before he retired in 2000.

“I don't talk about that, because that's a past life, and I'll leave it at that,” Bennett told Jay Skurski of The News last year when asked about his criminal conviction. “I can't change that, man. All I can do is be a better human than I was yesterday.”

Bennett apologized to the victim in that case when he was sentenced in the 1997 Buffalo case, saying he "didn't intend to put us in the situation that we're in now.”

Despite his achievements on the football field, Bennett has never been selected for the Bills Wall of Fame.