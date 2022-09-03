Monkeypox vaccine clinic to be held Sept. 9 at Delavan Grider Community Center

The Erie County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic Friday in the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Avenue.

The clinic is for first doses only.

The Jynneos vaccine, which is also known as Imvamune and Imvanex, is given in a two-dose series.

The vaccine is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have been exposed to the virus or are at high risk of being exposed to the virus get the vaccine. That includes men who have sexual contact with other men.

Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To book an appointment for a free vaccine, go to www3.erie.gov/health/monkeypox and look for link to register.

Monkeypox is a virus that's similar to, but milder than, smallpox. Its flu-like symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and other body parts, including the genitals and anus. It typically lasts two to four weeks.

According to state records, 12 people in Erie County and one in Niagara County have had confirmed or possible cases of monkeypox since the outbreak began this summer. Four of those cases (three in Erie and one in Niagara) were reported during the past week.

Evergreen Health administered first doses at clinics in late July and throughout August.

People who received those first doses should return for their second doses at upcoming clinics at Evergreen Commons, 97 Prospect Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at Evergreen on Bailey Avenue. Evergreen asks patients to return at the same time as their first dose appointment.