Monkeypox vaccine clinic offered for Erie County high-risk individuals

What is monkeypox, and how can you stay safe as it spreads?

An illustration of monkeypox virus particles, via the Associated Press.

 Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/SCIPHO/AP
The first monkeypox vaccine clinic in the Buffalo area is slated for next week.

The Erie County Department of Health and Evergreen Health have partnered to host a two-day free monkeypox vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 at Evergreen Commons, 67 Prospect Ave.

While the vaccines are free to at-risk individuals, pre-registration is required on the county's website

Eligible for the vaccine are Erie County residents who are at least 18 years old and are at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender and gender nonconforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading, according to the county Health Department. Also eligible are individuals from a social network that is experiencing monkeypox activity.

Participants will receive the JYNNEOS vaccine, which was approved in September 2019 by the Federal Drug Administration to treat monkeypox and is being distributed by the federal government. 

Individuals who attend the clinic will be scheduled to receive a second dose of the vaccine on either Aug. 24-25. Like the Covid-19 vaccine, recipients are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot. 

New York State's 830 positive monkeypox cases, as of July 20, were more than double the second-highest state, California, which had 356. The vast majority of cases have been identified in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a briefing Wednesday.

Erie County had three positive cases as of Thursday night, said Kara Kane, Erie County Department of Health's public information officer. The department has identified close contacts to those cases and offered them the vaccine.

"Our department will continue to investigate newly identified cases and offer to vaccinate any close contacts," said Dr. Gale Burstein, the county's health commissioner. "This vaccination strategy will reduce the risk of community transmission, and have a protective benefit for people in our community at highest risk from current outbreaks.”

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

