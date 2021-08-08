 Skip to main content
Monday is registration deadline for bike ride over Skyway
Monday is registration deadline for bike ride over Skyway

Bicyclists on the Skyride over the Skyway in 2019.

Monday is the final day to sign up for SkyRide Buffalo, a bicycle ride over the Skyway – a highway some politicians want to tear down.

The ride, set for Sunday, Aug. 15,, will give participants a chance to ride one, two or three loops over the Skyway, a distance of 7.5, 15 or 23 miles. The circuit begins at the Outer Harbor Lakeside Bike Park on Fuhrmann Boulevard, with departure times beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The view of Lake Erie from the Skyway has been touted by many of its defenders, while those who want to tear it down said the elevated highway is ugly and obstructs waterfront access.

The seventh annual ride, organized by GObike Buffalo, costs $40, with riders ages 5 to 20 paying half-price. GObike Buffalo members can receive discounts.

Registration is available at skyridebuffalo.org.

Sponsors include Independent Health, M&T Bank and Sandhill Investment Management.

