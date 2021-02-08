Mom of sledding crash victim says daughter gave her life to save 3-year-old

"She saw the tree approaching quick. Her first instinct was to put her foot out and flip the sled around, turning it around so they went backwards and my nephew wouldn't hit the tree head-on," Kraft said. "She hit it from the back."

She said the county had advertised a tubing event in the park for Saturday.

"I'm not sure if the county handed out the tubes, but they were advertising for sledding-slash-tubing. They were going to make a big day of it. They were going to open the warming house, serve hot cocoa," Kraft said.

She wasn't sure if Renee used a county tube or one owned by her sister-in-law, who took the kids to the park.

"My sister-in-law said there was a patch of ice that nobody had seen because the snow was fresh, so when they went down it hit a patch of ice and just launched them," Kraft said. "My daughter probably knew they were going too fast and saw the tree approach, so her only thing was to not hurt her baby cousin."

Theresa Hill, a Virginia resident, posted a GoFundMe page to pay Renee's funeral expenses. As of midafternoon Monday, 586 people had pledged a total of $25,245.