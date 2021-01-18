Mom, children – ages 4, 6 – found dead after Hamburg fire

A mother and two children – a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – were found dead Monday following a house fire in Hamburg, police said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 4740 Newton Road, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road, at 2:22 a.m., and found extensive smoke and fire, Hamburg police said.

Two other victims were found outside the house and taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said.

The deceased were found inside the home.

"We woke up last night around 2:25 and heard somebody yelling and there was some glass breaking," said Ken Becker, who lives across the road from the house.

He said a man was yelling a woman's name.

Becker said he and his wife called 911, and the dispatcher told them the fire had already been reported.

"At that point, cars started showing up," he said.

Another neighbor said he was saddened by the news.

He said he woke up about 2:15 a.m. when he heard yelling outside. He ignored it, thinking it was youths celebrating the football game.