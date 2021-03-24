Moderate uptick in new Covid-19 cases should be a 'wake-up call'

State and local officials relaxed public health restrictions on indoor dining, large gatherings and a slate of other activities as Covid-19 vaccinations ramped up and case numbers fell.
Now, the region may be experiencing the consequences of what one expert called the “slightly premature” rush to reopen: a moderate, but definitive, uptick in new Covid-19 infections.
In a wide-ranging media briefing Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein offered the latest updates on how the vaccine rollout is progressing.
Average daily case numbers are up almost a third over the past week, the first such climb since January. And Covid-19 is ticking up across the state, as well, ranking New York’s new infection rate last week among the worst in the country.
To Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the recent uptick suggests that some Western New Yorkers have embraced the so-called "return to normal" without masks, social distancing or other precautions. His concerns were echoed by Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein during a press conference Tuesday, when Burstein said her department has noticed a recent increase in cases at schools, restaurants, offices and other workplaces.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics.
"If New York State changes their school guidance, then that will be the new standard for all school districts in Erie County," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said Tuesday.
Those data show that daily infections across the region began ticking up slightly in the second week of March, and more definitively over the past week. Western New York averaged 380 new cases per day over the week ending Monday, compared with 291 cases per day in the week ending March 15.
New hospitalization and death numbers have not yet risen in tandem, however, and may diverge more in the future, Russo said. That's because the region has already vaccinated many of the people likely to suffer severe Covid-19 complications: More than 80% of Western New York nursing home residents have received at least one shot, for instance. Outside nursing homes, roughly one in four Western New Yorkers have received at least one dose, and 13% are fully vaccinated.
But both local and national public health experts have urged people to maintain precautionary measures, even as the vaccine rolls out and more venues and activities reopen. Many recent cases in Erie County have involved people who didn't wear masks at their workplaces, or children who may have caught the virus from other kids, Burstein said.
Nationally, average infections have plateaued around 54,000 new cases per day over the past two weeks, and cases in the Northeast have risen slightly over the same period, according to New York Times data analyzed by The Buffalo News. Speaking on "Meet the Press" on March 14, the country's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, urged Americans not to "spike the ball on the 5-yard line" and warned that current infection levels still risked “another surge.”
“My best guess is that, all across the country, we had a slightly premature relaxation of restrictions,” Russo said. “This is a wake-up call, yet again.”
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14, 2020, roughly 101,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19. More than 2,200 people have died of the disease.