Moderate uptick in new Covid-19 cases should be a 'wake-up call'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County will wait for New York State guidance on 6-foot rule in schools "If New York State changes their school guidance, then that will be the new standard for all school districts in Erie County," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said Tuesday.

Those data show that daily infections across the region began ticking up slightly in the second week of March, and more definitively over the past week. Western New York averaged 380 new cases per day over the week ending Monday, compared with 291 cases per day in the week ending March 15.

New hospitalization and death numbers have not yet risen in tandem, however, and may diverge more in the future, Russo said. That's because the region has already vaccinated many of the people likely to suffer severe Covid-19 complications: More than 80% of Western New York nursing home residents have received at least one shot, for instance. Outside nursing homes, roughly one in four Western New Yorkers have received at least one dose, and 13% are fully vaccinated.

But both local and national public health experts have urged people to maintain precautionary measures, even as the vaccine rolls out and more venues and activities reopen. Many recent cases in Erie County have involved people who didn't wear masks at their workplaces, or children who may have caught the virus from other kids, Burstein said.