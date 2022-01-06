Mobile sports betting can start this weekend in New York

ALBANY – Mobile sports betting starts this weekend in New York.
The state Gaming Commission said it has given the go-ahead to four out of the nine operators already approved to be a part of the new gambling venture in the state – to commence bets anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday.
The agency said Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive “have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requires necessary to accept and process mobile sports wagering activity” and can start signing up customers and start offering wagers no earlier than Saturday morning.
The firms have been running TV and social media advertising blitzes in advance of the expected final OK.
The state had been vowing to try to get the wagering up and running before the Super Bowl in February, and the earlier-than-expected date shows the eagerness of both the state and betting companies to start cashing in on the busy mobile sports betting marketplace.
New York, compared with other states, has an especially high tax rate – 51% – imposed on gambling revenues. When the market is fully matured, Albany expects $500 million or so a year in tax revenues from what officials believe will be a $1 billion industry in New York State. Whether the tax rate is lowered in the future – a near-certain lobbying push will be undertaken by gambling companies at some point down the road – remains possible.
Support Local Journalism
State officials Thursday said the other five betting operators are still working to satisfy final statutory and regulatory requirements before they can join the four getting a jump this weekend. The Gaming Commission in November approved the nine operators to take bets on pro sports contests, as well as college games not involving colleges in New York State.
The four companies authorized to begin offering wagers were not immediately available for comment.
A bettor can place a wager on their mobile device from anywhere within the boundaries of New York State, including on their phones while in their seats watching a Bills or Sabres game.
Sen. Joseph Addabbo, a Queens Democrat who sponsored the sports betting measure in the Senate, credited the Hochul administration with moving quicker than some anticipated to get the system operating well ahead of the biggest sports betting day: the Super Bowl.
“This is huge," said Addabbo, chairman of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. He said New York is “primed to be very successful” to compete against other neighboring states that already permit mobile sports betting.
Under the law creating the wagering system to address potential legal issues, a person placing a mobile sports wager is considered to have bet where computer servers are established to handle the bets. By law, those have to be at one of the four commercial casinos operating in New York; those casinos have already been allowed to offer in-person sports wagering.