Mobile sports betting can start this weekend in New York

State officials Thursday said the other five betting operators are still working to satisfy final statutory and regulatory requirements before they can join the four getting a jump this weekend. The Gaming Commission in November approved the nine operators to take bets on pro sports contests, as well as college games not involving colleges in New York State.

The four companies authorized to begin offering wagers were not immediately available for comment.

A bettor can place a wager on their mobile device from anywhere within the boundaries of New York State, including on their phones while in their seats watching a Bills or Sabres game.

Sen. Joseph Addabbo, a Queens Democrat who sponsored the sports betting measure in the Senate, credited the Hochul administration with moving quicker than some anticipated to get the system operating well ahead of the biggest sports betting day: the Super Bowl.

“This is huge," said Addabbo, chairman of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. He said New York is “primed to be very successful” to compete against other neighboring states that already permit mobile sports betting.