Nick LoTempio builds what he says is first mobile golf trailer on East Coast

Nick LoTempio opened a bar and lounge with four golf simulators in Niagara Falls in the winter of 2021, but he was still looking for something to operate and help promote his business during the summer months when golfers prefer to be outside.

Having watched an array of businesses go mobile in recent years, LoTempio thought, "Why not a mobile golf simulator?"

So, LoTempio, 31, who left the pharmaceutical industry to take the leap into business ownership, built one inside a custom trailer. He started operating it a few weeks ago.

He said the mobile golf trailer does not have an equal on the East Coast. He knows of only one other, and it operates mostly in San Francisco.

It is why he said he has received calls from as far as Florida from people looking to book it. He’s also in conversation about bringing it to the PGA’s Valspar Tournament in Tampa in spring 2024.

“I was just trying to think of ways to keep the business moving in the summer, once the weather changes here,” said LoTempio, owner of the Links Golf and Tap on the second floor of the 360 Rainbow Drive building owned by his parents. “It’s been good so far, and honestly, if it takes off, it might wind up being even bigger than my actual location.”

LoTempio is trying to bring the game to avid golfers, as well as people who have never played, through the use of the mobile golf simulator. He believes it will be most popular at golf events and corporate gatherings. There are games on the software the simulator works on for the most experienced to the least experienced golfers.

The mobile golf trailer also has been booked for Father’s Day family gatherings and birthday and bachelor parties.

LoTempio, of Lewiston, will keep the bar and lounge open in the summer for the tourist traffic, but with fewer patrons, he figures it will give him additional time to focus on the mobile unit.

"I’m trying to be a trendsetter in the golf world and bring golf to everyone," he said. "The trailer, I can bring that anywhere.”

It cost about $60,000 to build, including $20,000 to customize the trailer and $22,000 to install the software. He and his brother put in the turf, screen, monitor, computer and all the amenities inside.

The trailer is 11 feet high inside, with both sides of it open to provide additional room. There’s a hatch that goes down in the back to create a patio where people can hang out.

A tourist from India recently told LoTempio that he has never seen anything like it.

LoTempio also has his own beer that is made by Resurgence Brewing. Links Lager in on tap right now in his bar, but will soon start to be canned so it can be sold at the trailer.

It cost $300 per hour to rent the mobile golf trailer, and it must be for a minimum of two hours. He’s hoping to franchise the idea.

LoTempio, whose family is in the tourism business, played hockey competitively, but after getting injured, he began taking up golf more seriously about seven years ago. He also noticed during the pandemic that more people were getting into the sport.

So LoTempio began dabbling in the business of golf and, with the support of his wife, he quit his 9-to-5 job and took the leap into a new venture, initially opening the bar. The couple has a 1-year-old son.

“I’m just going at it in an entrepreneurial style in the golf world,” LoTempio said. “It was a tough decision, but I couldn’t balance both anymore.”

Sabres focus emailed survey on corporate sponsor

The Buffalo Sabres have put out a fan survey – but it is not to find out about the team’s performance or the fan experience during the 2022-23 season. Instead, it focuses on one of the team’s corporate sponsors.

The short, email survey seeks to assess how recognizable Northtown Auto Group is to fans as the team’s main automobile dealership sponsor. It is likely helping to determine the effectiveness of the partnership between the team and auto dealership.

Perhaps the information will serve to help steer Northtown Auto Group in a decision as to whether they want to do more with the Sabres, while providing the dealership another opportunity to engage with fans.

Despite a better record and an uptick in attendance, the Sabres were unsuccessful in finding a jersey patch sponsor. Legends is leading the search for the jersey patch after the NHL for the first time this season began allowing patches on game-worn jerseys.

Legends recently won the concessions contract from Delaware North for the new Buffalo Bills stadium slated to be completed by 2026 and has become increasingly involved with Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day operations for both teams’ owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

