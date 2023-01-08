MLK program to focus on stressors affecting Black students

"John Henryism in Black America" will be the topic when Dr. Douglas L. Hoston Jr. headlines the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier's 18th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Program at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Buffalo History Museum.

"John Henryism" refers to the tendency of Black Americans to cope with the challenges of discrimination by working harder, and the stress and other health impacts that result. The name is taken from the folk tale of the late 19th century Black worker who died after outcompeting a machine to drive steel on a railroad line.

Hoston is a graduate of the doctoral program in curriculum, instruction and the science of learning at the University at Buffalo and a visiting scholar at SUNY Buffalo State. His research focuses on helping Black and Brown students utilize John Henryism to overcome perceived racial strife in educational settings through tenacious work and determination. According to Hoston, “Chronic stress leads to hypertension, depression and anxiety that needs to be examined to improve the well-being of college students.”