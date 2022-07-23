MLK Park greenhouses to be refurbished: 'Extremely important historically'

The greenhouses at Martin Luther King Jr. Park have roots dating back to the early 20th century.

Nurturing East Side projects preceded state's gush of cash: 'A once-in-a-generation opportunity' State officials say the $225 million – $185 million from the state, with $41 from philanthropies and $9 million from the City of Buffalo – will follow a planned, step-by-step approach that began several years ago. Those on the giving and receiving ends point to signs the public funds will be well spent.

The rectangular complex of four greenhouses produce annuals and most of the perennials from seeds for all of the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed parks. But the aging glass-paned structures have been in need of major refurbishing for years.

That's now going to occur, thanks to a $6 million state grant announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the spring as part of a $225 million initiative for the East Side.

The funds will be used for structural repairs, new heat and cooling systems and electrical and plumbing improvements.

"The design is extremely important historically," said Greg Robinson, director of park administration for the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. "Keeping those bones in place and just upgrading the systems is the approach we're taking."

The improvements are also expected to make the growers' jobs easier and with better results.

"If we had fully functioning houses with updates, we could produce so much more and of so much better quality," said Bethany Casella, the city's head grower.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy does a bed review at all of the Olmsted parks in August and September to see which plants thrived or at least survived and which ones fared poorly or died. The conservancy's seed orders come in by December, which Casella uses to help decide her growing plan for the following year.

Seed germinations start in February, with almost all of the annuals planted by mid-summer, along with perennial flowers, shrubs and trees.

On a recent day, petunias, Salvia sweet potato vines, rudbeckia and datura were among the variety of plants and flowers bound for Front, Riverside, South, Cazenovia, Delaware and MLK parks.

The heat makes the greenhouses places to avoid this time of year.

"In summertime, we don't tend to work in here as much because it's fairly brutal," Casella said.

In the winter, temperatures in the East House, where native perennials are grown, stay just above freezing so that the plants can be dormant. The South House, by contrast, is kept in the high 60s and low 70s for seed germination.

The front North House is the oldest of the structures, built in circa-1907 by Lord & Burnham, the same company that built Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. An original Lord & Burnham name plate is above a doorway, and original wheels in some of the greenhouses are still used for ventilation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The South House is the newest space, having been built over an original structure sometime after 1962, according to a report that assessed the condition of the complex in 2020 by Flynn Battaglia and commissioned by the conservancy.

A sprawling cactus that began growing in a greenhouse in 1986 has taken up residence by growing into the ground. It blooms red and white once a year at night, with the bloom lasting one night and repeating four or five times. That happened in early July.

Casella said there's no question about the future of the cactus despite the renovations to come.

"Oh, it's staying," she said.

The renovations will allow the greenhouses to be used as a workforce development hub for training staff on horticulture and general maintenance of the parks, said Stephanie Crockatt, the conservancy's executive director.

That includes volunteers, she said, noting Delaware Park's that rose garden is currently without a rosarian to look after it.

"If we could involve groups in learning more about the types of plants we take care of, we might be able to see more robust volunteer groups wanting to help us in different areas of the parks," Crockatt said.

She's also excited about the opportunity to open the greenhouses to the public, including urban agriculture classes.

"This is a dream of ours," Crockatt said. "We would really like to be working with the public on this type of thing."

More people now know of the greenhouse because it's no longer hidden from its location near Fillmore Avenue and Best Street. A large hedge that had blocked it from view was taken down earlier in the year.

"We are contacted quite often from community members asking what goes on in there, and who would love public access through the building," Robinson said. "But its current condition is just not ADA accessible or a safe space for public access."

There are other changes coming to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, known as The Parade when Olmsted and Calvert Vaux began designing the park in 1869.

New lighting is planned from the $4.1 million that the park received from the state's Buffalo Billion II economic development program. The funds also were used for new pathways and benches.

A restaurant space is currently being completed by city workers inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Casino. The city is expected to seek a concessionaire later in the year.