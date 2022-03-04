Mistrial declared in case of pharma rep who marketed medical creams for average cost of $14K a tube

When the trial began a month ago, defense attorney A. Lee Bentley III told jurors that the prosecution "invested millions of dollars in this case, and they mean to win."

For more than five years, "the government has continued to interview witnesses, over and over and over," he told jurors during the trial. "These government agents, they're trying to do their best. But what's happened here is the government came up with its theory, and now it's tried to mold the evidence to fit the theory."

At least for some in the jury, which deliberated for seven days, the evidence did not fit on the health care fraud charge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month